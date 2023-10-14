Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Exxaro Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

