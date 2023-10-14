Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPPKF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Faraday Copper in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Faraday Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPPKF

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Shares of CPPKF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,095. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.