Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPPKF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Faraday Copper in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Faraday Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
Faraday Copper Company Profile
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
