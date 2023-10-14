Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 0.6 %

FRCOY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.