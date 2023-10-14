Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

