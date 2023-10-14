Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

