Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

