Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.31 million and $338,706.34 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Fei USD

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98305388 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $316,349.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

