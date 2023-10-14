Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of FEEXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

