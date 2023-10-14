Fetch.ai One Day Volume Hits $17.89 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $173.36 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00034145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,386,523 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

