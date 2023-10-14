Fetch.ai Trading Down 3.3% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $172.80 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003211 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,379,523 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.