Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.38

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.38 and traded as low as $43.98. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 2,353 shares traded.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $250.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.43%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Director Helenbeth Garofalo Vilcek bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.85 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.