Financial Contrast: Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) versus DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Vopak and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A DT Midstream 2 3 4 0 2.22

DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $57.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given DT Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A DT Midstream 40.13% 8.44% 4.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of DT Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DT Midstream pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DT Midstream has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. DT Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 15.00 DT Midstream $920.00 million 5.83 $370.00 million $3.81 14.52

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. DT Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Koninklijke Vopak on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.