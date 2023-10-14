First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRMEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

