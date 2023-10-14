First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 93.8% in September

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDEU. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 134.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FDEU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 10,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
