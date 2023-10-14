First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the September 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.12. 624,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

