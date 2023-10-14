First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

FCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,682. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.