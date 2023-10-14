Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $5.33 during trading hours on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Fletcher Building Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fletcher Building’s payout ratio is currently 58.35%.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

