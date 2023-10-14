Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FWONA. Citigroup raised shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONA

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. 193,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,770. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.