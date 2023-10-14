Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 44,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,353. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

