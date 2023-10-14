Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FRO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $19.20 to $18.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.25%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
