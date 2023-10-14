Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 59.3% in September

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.69. 87,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

