Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.25. Galenica has a 12 month low of C$75.25 and a 12 month high of C$75.25.

Separately, UBS Group raised Galenica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

