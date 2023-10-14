Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.26

Gas (GAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00008424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $133.77 million and $1.76 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

