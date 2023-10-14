Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $860.94 million and $750,087.34 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $5.74 or 0.00021389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

