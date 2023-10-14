General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,893 shares of company stock worth $186,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

About General American Investors

Shares of GAM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 19,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,741. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.