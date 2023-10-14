Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 135.6% in September

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,979. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

