Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Global Helium Stock Down 10.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

