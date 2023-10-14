Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,851,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 4,598,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

