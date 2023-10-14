Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 17,444 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUMN

Golden Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 178.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.