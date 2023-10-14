Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

ETHE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,227. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

