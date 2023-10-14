Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,211,600 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 12,120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.0 %
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.