Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,211,600 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 12,120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

GWLIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. 77,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,934. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

