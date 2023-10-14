Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $106,001.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,892.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00229616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.61 or 0.00801742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00568215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00125894 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

