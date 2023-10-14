Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

GBOOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $1.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

