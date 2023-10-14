Head-To-Head Comparison: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) and Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Altius Renewable Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Altius Renewable Royalties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 49.78%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Altius Renewable Royalties.

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Altius Renewable Royalties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.10 billion 1.81 -$5.44 million $0.14 126.71 Altius Renewable Royalties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altius Renewable Royalties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Altius Renewable Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.38% 0.86% 0.17% Altius Renewable Royalties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Altius Renewable Royalties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Callinan Royalties Corporation.

