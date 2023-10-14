Head to Head Comparison: Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gamida Cell and Elevation Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 1 0 4 0 2.60

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 857.03%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 486.23%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$79.38 million ($0.58) -1.40 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($6.85) -0.10

This table compares Gamida Cell and Elevation Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gamida Cell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A N/A -81.65% Elevation Oncology N/A -280.92% -158.79%

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Elevation Oncology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, an investigational NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

