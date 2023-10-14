Head to Head Contrast: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brixmor Property Group and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 SITE Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.48%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 28.80% 12.41% 4.23% SITE Centers 21.07% 6.07% 2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.23 billion 4.92 $354.19 million $1.17 17.26 SITE Centers $540.81 million 4.60 $168.72 million $0.49 24.29

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats SITE Centers on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

