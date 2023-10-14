Hedera (HBAR) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $21.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00034227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,603 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,603.199318 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0467081 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $25,647,501.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

