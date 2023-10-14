Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.