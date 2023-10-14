Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
