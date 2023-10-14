Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.51 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00016804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $164.85 million and $89.51 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,889.77 or 1.00061109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.50453074 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,664.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

