Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.52 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00016805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $164.95 million and $89.51 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015975 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,873.82 or 1.00024093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.50453074 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,664.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

