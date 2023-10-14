HEXPOL AB (publ) (HXPLF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HEXPOL AB (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

HEXPOL AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 107.4%. HEXPOL AB (publ) pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 91.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HEXPOL AB (publ) is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HEXPOL AB (publ) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HEXPOL AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.27 HEXPOL AB (publ) Competitors $4.15 billion $301.69 million -2.70

Profitability

HEXPOL AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HEXPOL AB (publ). HEXPOL AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares HEXPOL AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXPOL AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A HEXPOL AB (publ) Competitors -29.26% -28.45% -4.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of HEXPOL AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HEXPOL AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXPOL AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00 HEXPOL AB (publ) Competitors 890 3779 4856 39 2.42

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.35%. Given HEXPOL AB (publ)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HEXPOL AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

HEXPOL AB (publ) beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment manufactures gaskets for plate heat exchangers and seals under the GISLAVED GUMMI brand; and polyurethane wheels for forklifts under the STELLANA brand name. It serves for automotive and transportation, building and construction, consumer and healthcare, energy, wire and cable, industrial, oil and gas, rollers, gaskets, and seals and wheels markets. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

