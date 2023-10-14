Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.81

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.81 and traded as low as $122.67. Hitachi shares last traded at $123.05, with a volume of 80,998 shares.

Hitachi Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

