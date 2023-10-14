Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) versus Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Head-To-Head Review

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hitek Global and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitek Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycor HCM 0 8 4 0 2.33

Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $29.06, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than Hitek Global.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitek Global $6.43 million 3.98 $1.42 million N/A N/A Paycor HCM $552.69 million 7.82 -$93.21 million ($0.54) -45.19

This table compares Hitek Global and Paycor HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hitek Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Hitek Global and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitek Global N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM -16.87% 0.43% 0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hitek Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats Hitek Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc. provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

