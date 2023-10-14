Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

HNGKY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

