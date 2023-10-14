iExec RLC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.78 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $69.10 million and $1.78 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015975 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.52 or 1.00048032 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.94760457 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $2,979,518.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

