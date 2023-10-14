IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Up 23.7% in September

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 57,300 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.91. 4,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,292. IMAC has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.12.

About IMAC

IMAC ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 238.87% and a negative net margin of 172.14%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

