Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.75. Immutep shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 64,492 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immutep in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Immutep alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immutep

Immutep Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the third quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.