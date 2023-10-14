Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

INFY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,208,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,755. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Infosys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

