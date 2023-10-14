Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Trading Up 14.7%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Ingenia Communities Group Trading Down 6.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion.

