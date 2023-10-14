Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innospec Stock Down 0.8 %

IOSP stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,153. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 1-year low of $89.20 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Innospec by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innospec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Innospec by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

